Propy (PRO) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. In the last week, Propy has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $5.46 million and approximately $143,383.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001394 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00223482 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.58 or 0.01149361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029787 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Profile

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,773,586 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Buying and Selling Propy

Propy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, Upbit, Huobi, Liqui, HitBTC and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.