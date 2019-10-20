PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $63.39 Million

Analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $63.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.54 million and the highest is $64.30 million. PROS posted sales of $49.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $247.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.41 million to $248.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $291.24 million, with estimates ranging from $286.49 million to $297.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. PROS had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a negative net margin of 28.41%. The business had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities upped their price objective on PROS from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC set a $80.00 target price on PROS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PROS from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on PROS from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.27.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 25,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total value of $1,876,808.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $117,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 835,925 shares of company stock worth $59,942,502. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in PROS by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PROS by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,607,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in PROS during the 2nd quarter worth $11,465,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 267,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,032. PROS has a 1 year low of $28.18 and a 1 year high of $75.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.19 and a beta of 1.13.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

