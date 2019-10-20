ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Trading Down 0.2%

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) shares traded down 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.47 and last traded at $42.47, 211 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.56.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.30.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a $0.1315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Short MidCap 400 stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,681 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 12.51% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 worth $2,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 Company Profile (NYSEARCA:MYY)

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

