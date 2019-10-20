ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 390.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,025 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $37,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Short QQQ stock opened at $27.32 on Friday. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $37.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.1146 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

