ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Shares Up 1.8%

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $15.04, 9,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,024,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.78.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.28.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $81,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the second quarter worth about $336,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM)

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

