ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG) Trading Up 1.4%

ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG)’s share price were up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $20.10 and last traded at $20.08, approximately 149 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.94.

Get ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors alerts:

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.0482 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

About ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:SSG)

Operates as a specialty retailer of pre-swung golf equipment. The Company buys and sells both new and pre-swung golf equipment, offering golfers the chance to get value for the equipment they no longer use. Golfers can trade-in their old equipment for new equipment or simply trade for golf equipment that better suits their golf game.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.