Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX) Stock Price Up 50%

Protalex Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRTX) shares rose 50% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 8,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.02.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.03.

About Protalex (OTCMKTS:PRTX)

Protalex, Inc focuses on the development of biopharmaceutical drugs for treating autoimmune and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company targets a range of autoimmune diseases, such as rheumatoid arthritis (RA), immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), psoriasis, myasthenia gravis, chronic idiopathic demyelinating polyneuropathy, and pemphigus.

