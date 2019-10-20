Prudential (LON:PRU) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) price objective on Prudential (LON:PRU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PRU. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Prudential and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,810 ($23.65) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,627 ($21.26) to GBX 1,606 ($20.99) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,088 ($27.28) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Prudential has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,882 ($24.59).

LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,506 ($19.68) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,441.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,588.47. Prudential has a twelve month low of GBX 1,299.50 ($16.98) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,795 ($23.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 16.45 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

In other news, insider James Turner purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,389 ($18.15) per share, with a total value of £347,250 ($453,743.63). Also, insider Fields Wicker-Miurin purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,381 ($18.05) per share, for a total transaction of £13,810 ($18,045.21). Insiders have purchased a total of 26,025 shares of company stock worth $36,142,741 in the last ninety days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

