Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.91

Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $9.39. Psychemedics shares last traded at $9.39, with a volume of 883 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Psychemedics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $52.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Psychemedics (NASDAQ:PMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter. Psychemedics had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 8.86%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Psychemedics by 19.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 545.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 5.8% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 318,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 421,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Psychemedics by 48.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company's tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time.

