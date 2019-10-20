Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.10

Pulse Electronics Corp (OTCMKTS:PULS) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.10 and traded as high as $50.11. Pulse Electronics shares last traded at $50.10, with a volume of 1,041,525 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,342,000 after purchasing an additional 74,647 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 276.6% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 147,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 108,056 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 414,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,768,000 after purchasing an additional 163,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Pulse Electronics by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,168,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,779,000 after purchasing an additional 473,665 shares in the last quarter.

About Pulse Electronics (OTCMKTS:PULS)

Pulse Electronics Corporation (Pulse Electronics) is a global producer of precision-engineered electronic components and modules. The Company operates its business in three segments, which includes Network product group (Network), Power product group (Power) and Wireless product group (Wireless). Its Network products include discrete filter or choke, filtered connectors, inductor or chip inductor, balun, transformer, splitter and diplexer.

