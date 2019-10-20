Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Barclays

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in a research report on Friday.

Get Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust alerts:

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust stock opened at $13.13 on Friday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.81.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 30,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 212,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 180,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.