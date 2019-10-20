Puxin (NYSE:NEW) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puxin (NYSE:NEW) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE NEW traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 169,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,276. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.40. Puxin has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $14.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Puxin (NYSE:NEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $92.20 million for the quarter. Puxin had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 126.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Puxin during the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Puxin during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Puxin during the second quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in Puxin by 62.1% during the second quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 2,439,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 934,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

Puxin Company Profile

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries.

