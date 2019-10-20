Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Air Lease Corp Issued By Seaport Global Securities (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Corp (NYSE:AL) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Air Lease in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Sullivan now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.60. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.49 EPS.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.17). Air Lease had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The company had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Shares of AL stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $28.13 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.30%.

In related news, insider Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 507,789 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $19,590,499.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at $51,498,204.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy sold 249,991 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total value of $9,812,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,842 shares in the company, valued at $52,392,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 911,649 shares of company stock worth $35,904,901. Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1,196.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 33.3% in the second quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 50.0% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

