Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Barnes Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:B)

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barnes Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Glynn now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2019 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Barnes Group had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.40.

Shares of Barnes Group stock opened at $52.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Barnes Group has a twelve month low of $42.39 and a twelve month high of $61.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $52.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in B. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter valued at about $20,308,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 328.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 333,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 256,029 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 228,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 118,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,045,000 after acquiring an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 310,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 94,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marian Acker sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total transaction of $103,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.89, for a total transaction of $51,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,757 shares of company stock worth $445,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.