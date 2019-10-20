Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) Reduced by US Capital Advisors

Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) – US Capital Advisors lowered their Q3 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 16th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $6.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.96 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.19 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FANG. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $81.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $80.75 and a fifty-two week high of $129.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS.

In other news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $201,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110,107 shares in the company, valued at $11,096,583.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $95.55 per share, for a total transaction of $399,972.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $1,621,690. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 12,669 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

