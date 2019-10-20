Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Reduced by Piper Jaffray Companies

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a report released on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 target price on Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE:PE opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.97. Parsley Energy has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 43,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond raised its holdings in Parsley Energy by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

