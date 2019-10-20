Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Reduced by SunTrust Banks

SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report released on Wednesday, October 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.53 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. SM Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

SM opened at $7.21 on Friday. SM Energy has a one year low of $7.21 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in SM Energy by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

