QLC Chain (QLC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.21 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. QLC Chain has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $860,239.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0176 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Kucoin, Binance and Bitbns. Over the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012564 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00225825 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.08 or 0.01137063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028989 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00089773 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Gate.io, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Binance and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

