QuickX Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $596,054.00 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 27.6% against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.62 million and $596,054.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,088,728 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

