QUINADS Price Reaches $0.0000 (QUIN)

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 20th. QUINADS has a total market cap of $24,455.00 and $11,917.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QUINADS has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00388007 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012230 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001514 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008792 BTC.

About QUINADS

QUINADS (QUIN) is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,987,677 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

