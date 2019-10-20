Radium Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 20th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $102.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00004880 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Radium has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Radium Coin Profile

RADS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,859,525 coins and its circulating supply is 3,851,320 coins. The official message board for Radium is blog.radiumcore.org. Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the exchanges listed above.

