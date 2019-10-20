Rankingball Gold (RBG) Price Hits $0.0013

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Rankingball Gold has a total market capitalization of $430,890.00 and $195.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Rankingball Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and 55.com.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00225571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.09 or 0.01155829 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000777 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00028917 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00088961 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,620,428 tokens. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. Rankingball Gold’s official website is rankingball.io.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and 55.com. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rankingball Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

