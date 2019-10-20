Raymond James Begins Coverage on Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trilogy Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TMQ opened at $1.84 on Friday. Trilogy Metals has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $3.13.

Trilogy Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 9th. The mining company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMQ. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trilogy Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 143.7% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 66,461 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,184 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 19.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 62.4% in the second quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 226,311 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 86,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in Trilogy Metals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 9,137 shares during the last quarter.

Trilogy Metals Company Profile

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project and Bornite carbonate-hosted copper project covering an area of approximately 355,400 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

