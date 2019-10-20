Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Oakbrook Investments LLC

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 17.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research downgraded Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $188.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.11.

NYSE:RTN opened at $199.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $194.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.68. Raytheon has a 52 week low of $144.27 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. Raytheon had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other Raytheon news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,773,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.10, for a total value of $856,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,747.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,850 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

