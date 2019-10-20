RChain Hits Market Cap of $9.72 Million (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One RChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0260 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Bitinka, Kucoin and BitMart. Over the last seven days, RChain has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. RChain has a market cap of $9.72 million and $5,941.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003597 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00223345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $94.93 or 0.01153883 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000770 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00029323 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00089226 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain Token Profile

RChain’s genesis date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Bitinka, Kucoin, AirSwap, BitMart, IDEX, OOOBTC and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

