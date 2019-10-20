RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.88 Million

Analysts forecast that RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) will report sales of $253.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for RealPage’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $252.94 million and the highest is $254.50 million. RealPage reported sales of $225.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RealPage will report full-year sales of $990.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $988.51 million to $991.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RealPage.

Get RealPage alerts:

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. RealPage had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on RP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of RP opened at $59.89 on Friday. RealPage has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $65.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

In other RealPage news, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 51,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $3,173,177.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,504,263 shares in the company, valued at $583,656,790.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $12,584,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,188,129.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 712,667 shares of company stock valued at $43,937,476. Corporate insiders own 17.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the first quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 242.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 3.6% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RealPage by 64.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of RealPage by 165.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,149,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 716,440 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RealPage (RP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.