RealTract Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, RealTract has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. RealTract has a market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $94,745.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RealTract alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012570 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00225445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.02 or 0.01136763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000790 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00028946 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00089885 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RealTract Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RealTract and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.