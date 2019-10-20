ReddCoin (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31,240.00

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, Bittrex and C-Patex. ReddCoin has a market cap of $27.91 million and approximately $31,240.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.04 or 0.00855501 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00034741 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00177979 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005722 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00087994 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002262 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003929 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, C-Patex, Upbit, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Crex24 and Bisq. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

