Refereum (RFR) Market Cap Achieves $3.27 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, DDEX, OKEx and Upbit. In the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $3.27 million and $44,836.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012223 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00222670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.45 or 0.01149406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00030124 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00089050 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,095,647,698 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX, Gate.io, OKEx, Upbit and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.