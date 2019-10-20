Regions Financial (RF) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd. Analysts expect Regions Financial to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.43% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Regions Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Shares of RF opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.98. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $1.37 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 7,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $104,932.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,195.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,852.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,436 shares of company stock worth $2,024,102. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on shares of Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.74.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.