Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REPL. ValuEngine downgraded Replimune Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Roth Capital began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Replimune Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of REPL stock traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $14.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,307. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $457.58 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.36.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $191,812.50. Also, CEO Robert Coffin sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $413,462.50. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $852,500 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPL. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 76,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 36,547 shares during the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Foresite Capital Management III LLC now owns 779,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,430,000 after buying an additional 30,002 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 793.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 18,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 211.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 15,672 shares during the last quarter. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

