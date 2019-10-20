Reviewing Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) and Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Pioneer Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Timberland Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp 33.33% 14.16% 1.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Timberland Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Timberland Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Pioneer Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Bancorp and Timberland Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Bancorp $48.52 million 6.95 N/A N/A N/A Timberland Bancorp $54.38 million 4.00 $16.72 million N/A N/A

Timberland Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Bancorp.

Summary

Timberland Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services. The company also offers commercial real estate loans that are secured by office buildings, industrial facilities, retail facilities, multi-family properties, and other commercial properties; commercial and industrial, commercial construction, and one- to four-family residential real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans. In addition, it invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. Further, the company sells commercial and consumer insurance products, and employee benefit products and services; and provides wealth management services. As of July 17, 2019, it operated through 22 branches in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Greene, Schenectady, and Warren Counties. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp MHC.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile

Timberland Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit accounts, checking accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land loans. In addition, it offers consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; and automobile loans, boat loans, motorcycle loans, recreational vehicle loans, savings account loans, and unsecured loans, as well as commercial business loans. The company operates 22 branches located in Grays Harbor, Pierce, Thurston, Kitsap, King, and Lewis counties in Washington. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 22 proprietary ATMs. Timberland Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Hoquiam, Washington.

