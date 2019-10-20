Reviewing Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Alta Mesa Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Pivotal Acquisition (NYSE:PVT) and Alta Mesa Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Pivotal Acquisition alerts:

55.3% of Pivotal Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Alta Mesa Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pivotal Acquisition and Alta Mesa Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pivotal Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alta Mesa Resources 1 2 0 0 1.67

Pivotal Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.25%. Alta Mesa Resources has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 15,525.00%. Given Alta Mesa Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Alta Mesa Resources is more favorable than Pivotal Acquisition.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Alta Mesa Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pivotal Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Alta Mesa Resources $515.62 million 0.03 -$1.54 billion N/A N/A

Pivotal Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alta Mesa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Pivotal Acquisition and Alta Mesa Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pivotal Acquisition N/A N/A N/A Alta Mesa Resources -276.83% -124.33% -91.15%

Summary

Pivotal Acquisition beats Alta Mesa Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pivotal Acquisition Company Profile

Pivotal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Pivotal Acquisition Corp. operates as a subsidiary of LDiscovery, LLC.

Alta Mesa Resources Company Profile

Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Anadarko Basin. It also offers midstream energy services, including crude oil and gas gathering, processing, and marketing to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the STACK Play region of Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Silver Run Acquisition Corporation II and changed its name to Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. in February 2018. Alta Mesa Resources, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotal Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotal Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.