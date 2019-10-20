Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolve Group, Inc. is an e-commerce fashion company. It markets and sells men’s and women’s designer apparels, shoes and accessories. The company offers jackets, pants, shorts, skirts, sweaters, tops, shoes and jewelry products. Revolve Group, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.63.

RVLV stock opened at $22.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.12. Revolve Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.93 million. Revolve Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 18.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

