Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.57

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$27.57 and last traded at C$27.54, with a volume of 31091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$27.26.

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$28.00 to C$28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of 23.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.45%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geneviève Quevillon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.46, for a total value of C$66,144.25.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. imports, distributes, and manufactures specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

