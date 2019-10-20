Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Renaissance Capital downgraded Rio Tinto from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Investec upgraded Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.08.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $50.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.55. Rio Tinto has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,090 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,289 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

