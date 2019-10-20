RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$10.88 and a 52 week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$327.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

