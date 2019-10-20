Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $50.28 Million Stock Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 407,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CDW were worth $50,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 478.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CDW from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CDW currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CDW stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.04. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $125.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. CDW had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CDW news, insider Jill M. Billhorn sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $55,845.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,647,985.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas E. Richards sold 62,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total value of $7,072,152.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,998 shares in the company, valued at $72,742,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,373 shares of company stock valued at $21,519,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

