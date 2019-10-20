Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 775,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,517 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $42,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 228.1% during the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $55.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WBA. Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.24.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

