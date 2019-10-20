Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.17% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $39,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $36,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 123.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMG. Maxim Group set a $825.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $900.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $1,000.00 price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $750.00 price target (up from $700.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $749.32.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $841.48 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $383.20 and a one year high of $857.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $824.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $757.10. The company has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 1,164 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total transaction of $902,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,385,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total value of $651,490.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,531 shares of company stock valued at $91,910,364 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

