Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 17,129 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 651,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,129 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.40% of HollyFrontier worth $34,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 1.2% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 5.0% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 5,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.1% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 2.9% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 11,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 26.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.72 per share, with a total value of $124,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,453.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:HFC opened at $54.80 on Friday. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $69.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.16.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.37.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

