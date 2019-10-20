Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 127,911 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 127,911 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $37,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 16.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,522,025 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,232,384,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,917 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 516.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,449,268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $242,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,862 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 524.7% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,272,506 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $126,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 51.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $167,468,000 after acquiring an additional 573,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 74.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,308,687 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $129,717,000 after acquiring an additional 559,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ross Stores to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $116.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America set a $120.00 target price on Ross Stores and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Ross Stores from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.78.

ROST opened at $114.13 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.91 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.74 and a 200-day moving average of $102.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 23.94%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 25,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $2,676,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 15,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total value of $1,629,900.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,056,650. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.