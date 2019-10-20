Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 68,915 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,915 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $47,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMC. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 32.7% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.2% in the third quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YCG LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 18.0% in the third quarter. YCG LLC now owns 264,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,509,000 after buying an additional 40,372 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC opened at $99.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.84. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.30 and a twelve month high of $103.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 41.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MMC shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.33.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

