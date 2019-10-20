Robecosam AG Boosts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 346,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Cerner were worth $23,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 115.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in Cerner by 119.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CERN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerner from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Cerner in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Cerner from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.19.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $67.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. Cerner Co. has a 52-week low of $48.78 and a 52-week high of $76.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

In other news, COO Michael Nill sold 13,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total value of $893,350.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie L. Gerberding sold 7,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $569,388.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock valued at $23,243,010 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

