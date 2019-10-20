Robecosam AG Buys Shares of 651,000 Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Robecosam AG bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 651,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $50,433,000. Skyworks Solutions comprises about 2.2% of Robecosam AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,442.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,728,000 after buying an additional 105,634 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $1,445,000. AXA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $87.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.61. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $94.39.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total value of $409,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,039,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,749 shares of company stock worth $2,292,234 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.