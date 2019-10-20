Robecosam AG Has $30.92 Million Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Robecosam AG raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. IPG Photonics accounts for approximately 1.3% of Robecosam AG’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Robecosam AG owned about 0.44% of IPG Photonics worth $30,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 222.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Igor Samartsev sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $104,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $134.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 6.47. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $182.17.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.07). IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IPGP shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $204.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $150.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.33.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

