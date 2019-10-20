Robecosam AG Purchases 19,717 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,500 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,717 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Nike by 6,608.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,363,870 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,205,847,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,753 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Nike by 13.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,510,331 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,973,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,878 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nike by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,374,269 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,846,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Nike during the second quarter worth $106,608,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew Campion sold 6,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $547,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.78. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $96.46. The company has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Nike had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Nike’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.34%.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

