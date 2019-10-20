Robecosam AG Reduces Stock Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 220,000 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.11% of Marvell Technology Group worth $18,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 198.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology Group by 27.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $50,000.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Shares of MRVL opened at $23.68 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $27.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.29 million. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $912,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,104 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,281.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total transaction of $259,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 250,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,232. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.