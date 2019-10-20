Robecosam AG Sells 2,697 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Robecosam AG lowered its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $267.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.09.

In related news, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.12, for a total transaction of $632,206.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,548 shares in the company, valued at $4,401,949.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 15,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.31, for a total transaction of $4,218,429.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,070,462 shares in the company, valued at $29,733,414,273.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,327 shares of company stock worth $38,323,022. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA opened at $270.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The company has a market capitalization of $280.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $275.93 and its 200-day moving average is $263.97.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

