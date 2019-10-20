Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. cut its position in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,819 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Roku from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Roku from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Roku from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Cannonball Research set a $105.00 target price on Roku and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.19.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $3,613,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 22,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total value of $3,289,880.00. Insiders have sold 168,419 shares of company stock worth $21,854,066 in the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ROKU stock traded down $9.13 on Friday, reaching $129.94. 32,361,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,540,028. Roku Inc has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,624.25 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $128.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.51.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. Roku had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roku Inc will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

